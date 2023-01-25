Delhi Police busts liquor smuggling gang inspired by ‘Pushpa’, seizes 626 liquor bottles

Photo: ANI

Delhi Police busted a liquor smuggling gang and seized 626 bottles of illegal liquor from Sanjay Gandhi Transport (SGT) Nagar in Delhi, according to the police on Wednesday. The Police claimed that the South Indian film "Pushpa" served as the inspiration for the gang.

How did the gang transport the liquor?

The police claim that two rickshaw pullers presented two fake bills on behalf of a trading company to a transport company in SGT Nagar for the transportation of a few plastic drums to an organization that operates in Bihar. When questioned about specifics, the rickshaw drivers allegedly refused to provide the information and left the scene with the rickshaws.

Later, the manager reported the incident to the delivery company. Sunny Kumar, the business's owner, notified the police at Delhi's Samaypur Badli police station. Following their receipt of the information, the police arrived quickly and immediately started looking into the drums. After that, they found illegal alcohol produced in Haryana. Police have reported the incident, and legal action is being pursued.

In a separate news story, tomorrow will mark the debut of two transgender police officers from the Chattisgarh Police's specialised Bastar Fighters unit in Jagdalpur's Republic Day parade. People of the third gender are taking part in the Republic Day's parade for the first time in the state, according to Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sunderaj P.

READ | UP: Dalit student beaten in Shahjahanpur over garlanding of 'Bharat Mata' statue

(With inputs from ANI)