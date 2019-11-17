Headlines

Delhi Police busts fake call center, 30 arrested

Delhi Police had received a complaint that a call center is extorting money from people by making international calls.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 17, 2019, 08:02 PM IST

The Cyber Cell of Delhi police on Sunday raided a Kirti Nagar based fake international call centre and arrested 30 people who used to target Canadian nationals and extort money from them.

A total of three internet distribution switches, three patch ports, two internet routers and 35 mobile phones have been recovered

Delhi Police had received a complaint that a call center is extorting money from people by making international calls.

According to the police, these calls were made in the name of Canada Police or some Indian agency.

"They said they are from the Canadian Revenue Agency and my SIM card has been tampered with and used for money laundering and drugs. And if I do not secure my money, the government will seize my account", one of the complainants had told the police.

