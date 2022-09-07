Search icon
Delhi: Planning to burst firecrackers this Diwali? Read AAP government's major announcement

Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 11:57 AM IST

Delhi (File)

In what could disappoint firecrackers enthusiasts, the Delhi government has banned the production, sale, and use of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1. Gopal Rai, the city's environment minister, said the sale and purchase of firecrackers are banned on the Internet as well. 

In a tweet, Rai said the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers will be banned so that the lives of people can e saved.   

"Online sale/delivery of firecrackers will also be banned in Delhi this time. The restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023," he added. 

Rai said the Delhi government will prepare an action plan in collaboration with the Delhi police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure that people comply with the order. 

Every year, Diwali marks the start of the pollution crisis with residents of the city bursting crackers leading to choking plumes of smoke engulfing the city. The situation is exacerbated by farmers burning stubble in Delhi, Noida, Haryana and Punjab. 

The resultant pollution triggers a health crisis in the national capital every year. 

Delhi is one of the most polluted cities in the world. 

Last year, the Delhi government ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022. Despite the ban, firecrackers were widely used in Delhi and surrounding areas resulting in crippling pollution. 
They had imposed a fine of up to Rs 20,000 for violating the norms. 

