Delhi: Parts of capital to face water supply disruption today, check list of affected areas

Delhi Jal Board has advised people to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirements.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:19 AM IST

Delhi: Parts of capital to face water supply disruption on October 27 (file photo)

Several areas of Delhi will face disruption in the water supply on Thursday and Friday, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Wednesday. The water supply will be affected from Thursday evening to Friday morning in some areas, it said, adding that water tankers will be available on request.

"Due to replacement of weak/damaged portion of 900 mm dia Punjabi Bagh main (1500 mm dia) header line from 3rd 40 MGD plant with allied work at Wazirabad Water Works," it said. It also advised people to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirements. 

List of affected areas:

  • Gopal Pur
  • DDA SFS Flat Mukharji Nagar
  • Gujrawala Town area
  • Police Station AzadPur
  • JJ Cluster Azadpur Mandi
  • Shalimar Bagh Area
  • Wajirpur Industrial area near Metro Station
  • Wajirpur Industrial Area
  • Lawrance Road
  • Punjabi Bagh Pumping Station and its adjoining areas.

