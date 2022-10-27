Delhi: Parts of capital to face water supply disruption today, check list of affected areas

Delhi: Parts of capital to face water supply disruption on October 27 (file photo)

Several areas of Delhi will face disruption in the water supply on Thursday and Friday, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said on Wednesday. The water supply will be affected from Thursday evening to Friday morning in some areas, it said, adding that water tankers will be available on request.

"Due to replacement of weak/damaged portion of 900 mm dia Punjabi Bagh main (1500 mm dia) header line from 3rd 40 MGD plant with allied work at Wazirabad Water Works," it said. It also advised people to store a sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirements.

List of affected areas:

Gopal Pur

DDA SFS Flat Mukharji Nagar

Gujrawala Town area

Police Station AzadPur

JJ Cluster Azadpur Mandi

Shalimar Bagh Area

Wajirpur Industrial area near Metro Station

Wajirpur Industrial Area

Lawrance Road

Punjabi Bagh Pumping Station and its adjoining areas.

The water supply shall be affected in the evening of 27102022 to morning of 28102022 in the following areas. Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request.DJB4U DJBWaterAlert pic.twitter.com/q8ELZq90uy — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) October 26, 2022

READ | Karnataka issues advisory after detection of newer Covid sub-variants in Maharashtra