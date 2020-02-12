Delhi: Nirbhaya's mother protests outside Patiala House, says 'court in no mood to issue death warrant'

Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 gangrape victim 'Nirbhaya' on Monday launched a protest outside the court against the delay in executing the four convicts.

"I've been fighting for over eight years now. The judge does not want to fix a date for hanging the convicts and is supporting them. I appeal to the Supreme Court to issue the death warrant as the Patiala House Court is in no mood to issue a fresh death warrant," she said.

Delhi: Parents of 2012 gang-rape victim and women rights activist Yogita Bhayana stage demonstration outside Patiala House Court, demanding hanging of convicts. pic.twitter.com/s9xRqExNx4 — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020

She also said that due to the loopholes, she has lost faith in the judiciary. "I am losing faith and hope now. The court must understand the delay tactics of the convicts. Now if a new lawyer is provided to convict Pawan he/she will take his/her own time to go through case files," she said, as she broke down during the hearing.

"I am wandering here and there to get justice for my daughter. These convicts are using delaying tactics. I don't know why the Court is not able to understand this," she further added.

Last week, a Delhi court dismissed Tihar jail authorities' plea seeking fresh date for execution of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

The trial court had on January 31 stayed "till further orders" execution of the four convicts in the case -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

The date of execution, first fixed for January 22 in Tihar jail, was later postponed for 6 am on February 1 by a January 17 court order.

A 23-year-old psychotherapy student, dubbed by media as 'Nirbhaya', was gang-raped and brutalised on a moving bus on December 16, 2012, before being dumped on the road. She was airlifted to Singapore where she died on December 29, 2012.

Six people, including a juvenile, were arrested for the crime. The juvenile was released after serving a three-year term at a juvenile home, one accused allegedly committed suicide in jail while four others - Mukesh Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) were sentenced to death.