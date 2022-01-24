Delhi night, weekend curfew to end soon as Covid-19 curve flattens? Here’s what we know so far

As the country continues to witness a surge in daily Covid-19 cases, several cities and states, such as Maharashtra and Delhi, have started reporting a lower number of fresh cases each day. This has given people hope that the Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted soon.

The Covid-19 surge in Delhi has significantly slowed down, since at one point the national capital was reporting nearly 30,000 fresh cases daily, while on Sunday, the daily cases dipped below the 10,000 - mark, giving hope to businesses that the Covid-19 peak in Delhi will subside soon.

Many business owners have been urging the Aam Aadmi Party government to end the night curfew and weekend curfew in Delhi as the number of cases has finally reduced. The Covid-19 restrictions have had a massive impact on restaurants, bars, gyms, and other businesses, which are looking forward to the lifting of curbs.

Apart from this, Delhi BJP leader Adesh Gupta also asked the AAP government to end the weekend curfew in the city, due to its impact on traders. Gupta said, “Trade is lifeline of a city and due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, this sector has borne the maximum brunt of the crisis.”

The BJP leader further added, “The Covid-19 positivity rate is coming down and is now in a single digit. It is therefore requested that in such a scenario these traders and shopkeepers should also be allowed to earn their livelihood properly.”

Addressing these requests and speculations, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain had said a few days back that the restrictions in Delhi are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon, as the Covid-19 positivity rate is still not low enough, and a significant number of cases is still being reported.

For the time being, the weekend curfew and night curfew in Delhi are expected to remain in place. The timings for the night curfew in Delhi are 10 pm to 5 am, while all the restaurants, bars, gyms, and pubs have been shut down by the government, among other Covid-19 restrictions.