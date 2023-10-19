Headlines

Delhi

Delhi

Delhi news: MCD conducts demolition, sealing drives to curb unauthorized construction

Some buildings were demolished to the extent that they cannot be used or renovated for any purpose.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 06:58 AM IST

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday claimed to have carried out over 300 demolition drives and 77 sealing actions against unauthorized constructions in the last 15 days. In the last 15 days, MCD has carried out 301 demolition actions and 77 sealing actions on properties located in various areas and colonies across the capital, particularly targeting unauthorized colonies and agricultural lands, an official release said. 

According to the release, on Wednesday, action was taken in Mohan Garden, Rajpur Kurd at Vikas Nagar, JVTS Garden Chattarpur, Pushp Vihar, Madangir, Vasant Kunj, Jamia Nagar, Jaitpur, Jagatpuri, Trilokpuri, Dhichaon Enclave, Nirmal Vihar, Sultan Garden (Dhichaon Kalan), Maurya Enclave Sant Nagar, Burari, Laxmi Park, Nangloi, Sector 15, Rohini areas, involving the demolition of 21 properties. Some buildings were demolished to the extent that they cannot be used or renovated for any purpose. 

JCBs and other equipment were deployed for the demolitions. In 21 cases, the owners and occupiers were prosecuted for their criminal liability. To ensure that these unauthorized constructions are not utilized by residents, DISCOMS and Delhi Jal Board have been notified to disconnect electricity and water connections, respectively. 

While undertaking such demolition actions, adequate safety measures were taken to ensure that no damage or harm was caused to any nearby residents or passersby.

During such a demolition action drive launched recently, the MCD sometimes had to face stiff resistance from the local public/ residents as they thwarted the M.C.D demolition team, sometimes turning livid, to prevent them from taking action. 

The lame excuses and pretexts were created at the time of demolition and sealing by the general public, but all such hurdles were surpassed by taking successful demolition and sealing actions, the release said. This Major Demolition Drive was aimed at those unscrupulous builders, who swindle the innocent people ostensibly by alluring them under the garb of getting them cheaper flats with extra ground coverage and habitable space. 

Such unscrupulous builders, making a travesty of laws enacted for construction activities under the Master Plan and Building Bye-Laws, are likely to get jitter, the release said. This drive is going to be continued in a more stringent way in the coming days. 

This major demolition action drive lends a fresh perspective against the unauthorized construction activities in different areas, it said. 

MCD has also been generating awareness amongst the residents of different areas to strictly abide by the provisions of DMC Act-1957, Master Plan-2021 and Unified Building Bye-Laws in terms of construction activities. 

The awareness programme includes informing the public about the likely repercussions of carrying out unauthorized constructions, the release added.

