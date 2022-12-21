New Year guidelines: Delhi Police asks people to be cautions and vigilant during celebrations, details inside

New Year guidelines: Delhi Police asks people to be cautions and vigilant during celebrations (file photo)

New year guidelines: As New Year is just around the corner, Delhiites are gearing up to welcome 2023. In this regard, Delhi Police has issued some guidelines for New Year celebrations in the national capital. People should check these guidelines for celebrating the New Year without any trouble.

The official Twitter account of Delhi Police has shared a video in which the police department shared a list of Do’s and Don’t's for citizens like not drinking in public spaces and other related things.

Check out the New Year guidelines here:

Do not drink in public spaces and do not drink and drive.

Avoid performing any stunts on the road.

Citizens must take permission before organising any party or program in the city.

Party organisers should limit the number of people according to the capacity of the venue.

Beware of unknown people at the parties

Don’t fall for fake New Year offers online

Along with having fun, citizens should also support the ‘Surakshit Delhi’ and report any suspicious items to the police.

Citizens should stay vigilant and report any adulterated food items.

“Celebrating the New Year Responsibly! A little caution, vigilance and awareness can double your enthusiasm and excitement,” the Delhi Police tweeted in Hindi.

Check out the video here:

