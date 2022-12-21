New Year guidelines: Delhi Police asks people to be cautions and vigilant during celebrations, details inside

New year guidelines: As New Year is just around the corner, Delhiites are gearing up to welcome 2023. In this regard, Delhi Police has issued some guidelines for New Year celebrations in the national capital. People should check these guidelines for celebrating the New Year without any trouble.
The official Twitter account of Delhi Police has shared a video in which the police department shared a list of Do’s and Don’t's for citizens like not drinking in public spaces and other related things.
Check out the New Year guidelines here:
“Celebrating the New Year Responsibly! A little caution, vigilance and awareness can double your enthusiasm and excitement,” the Delhi Police tweeted in Hindi.
Check out the video here:
नए साल का जश्न, जिम्मेदारी के संग
थोड़ी सी सावधानी, सतर्कता व जागरूकता आपके उत्साह और उमंग को दोगुना कर सकती है। RevelResponsibly DelhiPoliceCares pic.twitter.com/gPIZtfkNuy — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) December 20, 2022
