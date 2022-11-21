Search icon
Delhi NCR winter: Temperature may drop below 10 degrees Celsius soon, know weather update for this week

In Delhi-NCR, the minimum temperature fell below 10°C for the first time this season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 12:19 PM IST

Delhi-NCR has experienced its first winter chills this season, with a minimum temperature of less than 10 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials explained the temperature dip by the cold northwesterly winds coming from the snow-covered mountains toward Delhi. In addition to the chilly northwesterly winds, IMD scientist RK Jenamani observed that the sky was clear. The temperature will continue to range between 9 and 11 degrees over the next few days since there isn't any significant western disturbance in the forecast. From November 21, the temperature is projected to fall even more, according to Jenamani.

Today's maximum and lowest temperatures will be 27 and 12, respectively. On Monday, Delhi experienced the coldest morning of the season so far as the temperature dropped to 8.9 degrees Celsius and the air quality remained "very poor." The low temperature for the season on Monday was lower than the minimum on Saturday of 9 degrees Celsius. On Monday around 9.10 a.m., the air quality index (AQI) was 316.

For the upcoming several days, Delhi's overnight low could be 10. Conditions resembling a cold wave could emerge in several areas of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

The weather forecast for this week as per weather.com:

Monday, 21st- maximum: 27, minimum: 12 degrees C

Tuesday, 22nd- maximum 26, minimum: 11 degrees C

Wednesday, 23rd-  maximum 25, minimum: 10 degrees C

Thursday, 24th-  maximum 26, minimum: 10 degrees C

Friday, 25th-  maximum 25, minimum: 10 degrees C 

Saturday, 26th-  maximum 25, minimum: 10 degrees C 

Sunday, 27th-  maximum 23, minimum: 10 degrees C

This week, starting on Friday, November 23, would have the lowest temperature, which would be approximately 10 degrees C.

