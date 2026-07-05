Delhi-NCR weather update: Sudden spell of rain brings relief, thunderstorms likely later today

On Sunday, heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital and adjoining cities like Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Delhi NCR witnessed heavy rain across parts of the city on Sunday as a sudden change in weather brought respite from scorching heat. These showers lowered temperatures and brought relief to the people of the national capital from hot weather in recent days. Not only this, but strong thunderstorms are also forecasted during the evening hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is expected to remain cloudy throughout the day, with more spells of rain likely across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

The weather department confirmed that the national capital received very light to light rain at a few places, with moderate rainfall in some areas over the past 24 hours. In the same period, Delhi recorded minimum temperatures ranging from 26 degrees to 29 degrees Celsius, while maximum temperatures reached between 35 degrees and 36 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, IMD issued a red alert for Mumbai as the financial capital recorded more than 250-300 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours in some parts of the city. Despite this, the local train services across all four corridors remain operational on Sunday.

Swapnil Nila, the Chief Public Relations Officer in Central Railway, told ANI, ''Despite the heavy rain and strong winds, all 4 railway corridors - Main Line, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and the Central Line are operating normally. We urge passengers to step out of their homes only if necessary. When you do go out, please ensure you have appropriate protective gear...strictly adhere to all advisories issued by the railways or local authorities...the effect of the rain has primarily impacted about 8 to 10 long-distance trains operating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus...we expect these services to continue operating normally and to transport passengers safely to their destinations...the authorities, whether railway or local, are constantly working to ensure safety and security.''

Since a red alert was issued for Mumbai and its surrounding districts, heavy rainfall is likely to continue till Monday, July 6. Meanwhile, the district administration in Palghar ordered all schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres to remain shut until July 6.