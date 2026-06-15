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Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes national capital, IMD predicts more showers till June 19

Delhi received steady rainfall on Monday as the IMD predicted more showers across northwest India till June 19 under the influence of an active western disturbance.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 09:48 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Delhi-NCR weather update: Rain lashes national capital, IMD predicts more showers till June 19
Image credit: ANI
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Delhi woke up to steady rainfall on Monday morning as cloudy skies and cooler temperatures brought relief from the heat. The showers came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted wet weather across northwest India due to an active western disturbance.

Why Is It Raining?

According to IMD scientist Naresh Kumar, the recent spell of rain is the result of a western disturbance interacting with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea.

"Over the past few days, northwest India, including Delhi, has experienced moderate to heavy rainfall due to the influence of a western disturbance combined with moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea...This confluence has led to significant rainfall in regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with wind speeds reaching up to 60-70 km/h," he told ANI.

Yellow Alert For Several States

Naresh Kumar said the western disturbance is currently over North Haryana and is gradually moving ahead. While rainfall intensity is expected to reduce, light to moderate showers are likely to continue in several parts of northwest India.

"Currently, the western disturbance is positioned over North Haryana, and while the rainfall intensity is expected to decrease, light to moderate rainfall is still anticipated across northwest India. We have issued a yellow alert for Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana, with expected strong winds in Rajasthan..." he said.

Rain Forecast Till June 19

The IMD has forecast a wet spell across northwest India till June 19. Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive scattered rainfall between June 13 and June 19. Himachal Pradesh is likely to see rain from June 14 to June 19. Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh may receive rainfall through June 19. Parts of Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh are also expected to witness rain during the period.

Thunderstorms And Strong Winds Likely

The weather department has also warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several states. Some areas of Rajasthan could experience wind speeds of 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 80 kmph.

Heavy rainfall has also been forecast for isolated parts of East Uttar Pradesh.

Temperature To Rise Later This Week

While the rain has brought temporary relief, the IMD said temperatures in northwest India are likely to gradually rise by 4-6 degrees Celsius until June 17. After that, no major change in temperatures is expected.

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