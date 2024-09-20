Twitter
Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital records lowest minimum temperature for September in past...

The intermittent rainfall in the national capital has led to a dip in the mercury levels.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 09:14 AM IST

Delhi-NCR weather update: National Capital records lowest minimum temperature for September in past...
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
As the monsoon is set to take an exit from the national capital, the residents are enjoying its final few days witnessing rain showers and pleasant weather. The intermittent rainfall in the past few days has led to a dip in the temperature of Delhi and the adjoining NCR, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). 

As per the weather department, the minimum temparature on Thursday night, i.e., September 19, was recorded at 21.1 degree celsius -- the lowest for September in the past 14 years. 

Moreover, the lowest minimum temperature for the corresponding period in 2022 was 22.3 degrees celsius, the data suggested. 

According to the MeT department, the national capital has recorded 1,029.9 mm of rainfall this season, 67% higher than the normal. On Friday, i.e., September 20, the temperature in Delhi was recorded at 32 degree celsius, two notches below the normal. 

IMD warnings for next few days 

Delhi will continue to witness cloudy skies for the next six days, with light rainfall expected on Friday, the IMD has suggested. 

In addition, the weather department has issued an All India Warning for tomorrow, i.e., September 21. 

 

 

Heavy rainfall is expected over Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
