Residents of the national capital woke up to a harsh winter morning, facing both decreasing temperatures and rising AQI levels, with a thick layer of smog covering the city.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stands at 441, falling under the 'severe' category, according to the Central Government’s Sameer app. Meanwhile, the temperature of the city also dropped to 5 degrees celsius, with some areas reporting mercury levels below 4 degrees celsius.

The AQI was recorded 458 at ITO, 471 at Alipur, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 443, DTU 432, IGI Airport (T3) 418, RK Puram 464, DU North Campus 436, at 7 am on Wednesday, i.e., December 18.

Moreover, the AQI of Chandni Chowk was recorded 374, 348 at Lodhi Road, 344 at Dilshad Garden and 367 at NSIT Dwarka.

GRAP-IV measures re-implemented

In view of the plummeting air quality, the GRAP stage IV measures were re-implemented in the entire NCR since December 16. This decision was taken after Delhi's AQI surpassed the 400-mark.

Notably, the AQI was reported 399 at 9 PM on Monday, i.e., December 16. Around 10 PM, it crossed the 400-mark.