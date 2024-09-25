Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light rain for next four days, minimum temperature to be...

Following intermittent rains, Delhi-NCR has been witnessing heat and humidity for the past few days.

As the monsoon gears up to take an exit from the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the city and the adjoining NCR for the upcoming four days. The mood of weather has changed for several parts of the country, including Delhi. Following intermittent rains, the city has been witnessing heat and humidity for the past few days.

Light rain showers, therefore, is expected to bring relief from the heat.

According to meteorologists, the monsoon season in Delhi will come to a demise by the next week.

Delhi records 192.5 milimeter monsoon

The national capital has recorded 192.5 milimeter monsoon this year, the highest after 2022. Moreover, the month of September has seen maximum 14 rainy days so far.

Meanwhile, the weather is expected to remain cloudy with light rain showers expected on Wednesday, i.e., September 25. The maximum temperature may go up to 36 degree celsius and the minimum temperature might touch 26 degree celsius.

September 24 was recorded as the 'hottest' day in 10 years

September 24, i.e., Tuesday, was recorded the 'hottest' day with maximum temperature being 37.4 degree celsius, three degrees higher than the normal during corresponding periods. The minimum temperature stood at 26.4 degree celsius.

The humidity level remained between 53 and 92 per cent on Tuesday.

IMD warnings for other states

The IMD has issued a red alert indicating 'extremely heavy rainfall' for Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra today.

In addition, the MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall for Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, South interior Karnataka, Assam and Meghalaya, issuing an 'orange alert' for these states.