Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

Meet woman who heads 130-year-old company with market cap of Rs 13273 crore, she is Ratan Tata's...

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light rain for next four days, minimum temperature to be...

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

Meet woman who heads 130-year-old company with market cap of Rs 13273 crore, she is Ratan Tata's...

Meet woman who heads 130-year-old company with market cap of Rs 13273 crore, she is Ratan Tata's...

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

NASA shares images of 'Star Wars' planet in our galaxy

NASA shares images of 'Star Wars' planet in our galaxy

9 Bollywood films that are remakes of Korean movies

9 Bollywood films that are remakes of Korean movies

AI imagines Kamal Haasan as James Bond

AI imagines Kamal Haasan as James Bond

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Aabha Paul sets the internet on fire with her sultry looks, see pics

Aabha Paul sets the internet on fire with her sultry looks, see pics

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint

Meet Nakul Bhardwaj, first Indian male model to walk the ramp for Versace, walked with Leonardo DiCaprio's...

Meet Nakul Bhardwaj, first Indian male model to walk the ramp for Versace, walked with Leonardo DiCaprio's...

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light rain for next four days, minimum temperature to be...

Following intermittent rains, Delhi-NCR has been witnessing heat and humidity for the past few days.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 06:50 AM IST

Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light rain for next four days, minimum temperature to be...
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the monsoon gears up to take an exit from the national capital, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the city and the adjoining NCR for the upcoming four days. The mood of weather has changed for several parts of the country, including Delhi. Following intermittent rains, the city has been witnessing heat and humidity for the past few days. 

Light rain showers, therefore, is expected to bring relief from the heat. 

According to meteorologists, the monsoon season in Delhi will come to a demise by the next week. 

Delhi records 192.5 milimeter monsoon 

The national capital has recorded 192.5 milimeter monsoon this year, the highest after 2022. Moreover, the month of September has seen maximum 14 rainy days so far. 

Meanwhile, the weather is expected to remain cloudy with light rain showers expected on Wednesday, i.e., September 25. The maximum temperature may go up to 36 degree celsius and the minimum temperature might touch 26 degree celsius. 

September 24 was recorded as the 'hottest' day in 10 years 

September 24, i.e., Tuesday, was recorded the 'hottest' day with maximum temperature being 37.4 degree celsius, three degrees higher than the normal during corresponding periods. The minimum temperature stood at 26.4 degree celsius. 

The humidity level remained between 53 and 92 per cent on Tuesday. 

IMD warnings for other states 

The IMD has issued a red alert indicating 'extremely heavy rainfall' for Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra today.

 

 

In addition, the MeT department has predicted heavy rainfall for Gujarat, Coastal Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, South interior Karnataka, Assam and Meghalaya, issuing an 'orange alert' for these states. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Big setback for Byju Raveendran, Byju’s loses appeal of Rs 10039 crore loan default ruling in...

Big setback for Byju Raveendran, Byju’s loses appeal of Rs 10039 crore loan default ruling in...

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with govt company for India's biggest...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance teams up with govt company for India's biggest...

Tata launches Nexon iCNG, check price, mileage, other features

Tata launches Nexon iCNG, check price, mileage, other features

Anil Ambani's next big move, his company to take decision on...

Anil Ambani's next big move, his company to take decision on...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Aabha Paul sets the internet on fire with her sultry looks, see pics

Aabha Paul sets the internet on fire with her sultry looks, see pics

This bird flies for months covering 12000 kms without landing

This bird flies for months covering 12000 kms without landing

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

Jai Anmol Ambani: Luxurious cars owned by Anil Ambani’s son; check pics here

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement