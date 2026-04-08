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Delhi NCR Weather Update: IMD issues 'yellow' alert for national capital as stormy weather hits North India; Check full forecast here

The IMD has warned of unsettled weather conditions in at least 11 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Wind speeds could reach up to 85 kmph in some areas, leading to potentially hazardous conditions. The yellow alert for Delhi signals the possibility of rain, thunderstorms, and strong

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 08, 2026, 08:28 AM IST

Delhi NCR Weather Update: IMD issues 'yellow' alert for national capital as stormy weather hits North India; Check full forecast here
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A fresh spell of rain and thunderstorms is set to hit Delhi-NCR, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for the region. The weather system, driven by an active western disturbance, is expected to bring light to moderate rain, accompanied by a drop in daytime temperatures in parts of North and Northwest India.

IMD warns of unsettled weather conditions

The IMD has warned of unsettled weather conditions in at least 11 states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Wind speeds could reach up to 85 kmph in some areas, leading to potentially hazardous conditions. The yellow alert for Delhi signals the possibility of rain, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds.

Why there is a sudden chnage in weather?

The effects of this weather system are likely to be felt in the hill states as well. Parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh could face an increased risk of landslides and avalanches as conditions continue to change. Increased wind activity is likely to bring down minimum temperatures by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, leading to slightly cooler conditions, particularly during morning and evening hours.

Delhi-NCR weather forecast

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Wednesday in the Delhi-NCR region, forecasting cloudy skies, strong winds, and intermittent rainfall. Thunderstorm activity is also expected in isolated pockets, with one or two spells of rain or storm conditions likely during the day.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach approximately 27 degrees Celsius.

Looking ahead, Thursday is likely to see partly cloudy skies in the capital. From April 10 to 11, weather conditions are expected to improve gradually, with clearer skies and a steady rise in temperature. Maximum temperatures during this period may climb to 33 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, districts such as Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli, and Pithoragarh are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall on April 8 and 9, accompanied by winds of up to 60 kmph. Similarly, districts in Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Kinnaur, are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall between April 8 and 10, as the weather system continues to influence the region 

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