Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD issues red alert as national capital witnesses second night of heavy rainfall

Delhi-NCR received heavy rain and strong winds for the second consecutive night as the IMD issued a red alert and predicted more showers in the coming days.

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds for the second night in a row on Friday, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby areas, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds blowing at speeds of 60-70 kmph, with gusts reaching up to 80 kmph.

Rain Brings Relief From Heat

Most parts of Delhi received light rainfall, while some areas saw moderate showers. The sudden change in weather helped bring down temperatures after days of intense heat.

According to the IMD, the current weather conditions are being caused by an active western disturbance affecting north India. The system is also expected to bring rain to parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Authorities Issue Safety Advisory

The weather department advised people to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid standing under trees, near electric poles, in open areas or at waterlogged locations. A red alert is issued when weather conditions can pose a risk to life and property, requiring people to take immediate precautions.

Temperature Drops Across Delhi

The rain and cloudy weather led to a noticeable drop in temperature. Safdarjung, Delhi's main weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 34.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, which was 5.3 degrees below normal.

The rainfall came a day after strong winds and showers lashed Delhi-NCR on Thursday evening, bringing relief from the hot and humid conditions.

More Rain Likely Over Next Few Days

The IMD has said thunderstorm activity is likely to continue in the coming days. A yellow alert has been issued for Saturday, with rain and thunderstorms expected across the city. The weather department has forecast a maximum temperature of around 37 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 23 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall are expected to continue across Delhi-NCR from June 14 to June 16, helping keep temperatures under control for the next few days.