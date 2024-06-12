Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert for severe heatwave in Capital till this day; check full forecast

The maximum temperature in Delhi will touch 47 degree Celsius in the coming days and issued an orange alert in the NCR from June 11 to 13.

The Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for a heatwave in Delhi for the next 3 days, followed by a yellow alert for the subsequent 4 days. The maximum temperature is expected to reach above 45 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Delhi will touch 47 degree Celsius in the coming days and issued an orange alert in the NCR from June 11 to 13.

The maximum temperature mark in Delhi on Monday surpassed the 43 degree Celsius mark, for the second consecutive day.

Delhi recorded a high of 43.4 degree Celsius, 3.5 notches above the season’s average.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to cross 44 and 30 degree Celsius, respectively, IMD said.

According to IMD, a heatwave occurs when the maximum temperature at an IMD weather station in the plains crosses least 40 degrees Celsius.