Delhi

Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital, know IMD predictions for next...

Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital and the adjoining NCR earlier today, i.e., September 12.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 08:25 AM IST

Delhi-NCR weather update: Heavy rains lash parts of national capital, know IMD predictions for next...
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital and the adjoining NCR on Friday morning, i.e., September 13, causing traffic jams and waterlogging in several places. 

Earlier on Friday, the weather of Delhi remained cloudy with light rain showers reported at many places. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature dipped to 23.1 degree celsius, 2.5 degrees less than the normal temperature. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains in several parts of Delhi-NCR. Additionally, the national capital is likely to receive light rain showers on Saturday and Sunday, i.e., this weekend. 

While the rainfall will witness a halt on Monday and Tuesday, it is likely to occur again on next Wednesday and Thursday, as per the MeT department. 

AQI of Delhi stood at 64

With the constant rain showers during the past few days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi has seen a significant improvement. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI of Delhi stood at 64 on Thursday, which falls into the 'satisfactory' category. 

If the AQI falls between 0-50, it is considered good, 51-100 is moderate/satisfactory, 101-150 is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, 151-200 is unhealthy, 201-300 is very unhealthy and above 300 is seen as hazardous, which can lead to serious health issues. 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
