Delhi

Delhi-NCR weather report: National capital to witness clear skies on first day of Navratri, know IMD updates for next...

As the monsoon marked its exit from the national capital and the adjoining NCR, the city has been witnessing hot weather as well as clear skies.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 07:10 AM IST

Delhi-NCR weather report: National capital to witness clear skies on first day of Navratri, know IMD updates for next...
Representative Image (Photo credit: PTI)
As the monsoon marked its exit from the national capital and the adjoining NCR, the city has been witnessing hot weather as well as clear skies. 

The minimum temperature in Delhi today, i.e., October 3, is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain around 38 degree celsius. On the first day of Navratri, the city is set to see clear skies and the mercury level is expected to remain around 27 degree celsius. 

Know IMD forecast for next seven days 

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Delhi will remain clear on Thursday and Friday. However, there is a slight chance of light rain showers on Saturday, followed by hot weather on Sunday. 

According to the seven-day weather forecast, the temperature in the city is likely to reach 38 degree celsius on Thursday, 37 degrees Celsius on Friday, 37 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday, 37 degrees Celsius on Monday, 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 37 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

AQI starts to deteriorate 

After the monsoon took exit from the national capital, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded 174 on Wednesday, i.e., October 2, which falls in the moderate category. 

