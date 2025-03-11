On Tuesday (March 11), the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to reach 34 degree Celsius while the minimum could drop to 17 degree Celsius. Relative humidity in the city is 14% and winds are blowing at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour.

Residents in Delhi woke up to clear skies on Tuesday morning as days become warmer and temperatures soar in the early days of March. Mercury has climbed above 30 degree Celsius in several parts of the national capital area. However, the region is expected to receive light rain in a few days. Here are the latest updates on weather in Delhi-NCR.

Tuesday's weather

On Tuesday (March 11), the maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to reach 34 degree Celsius while the minimum could drop to 17 degree Celsius.

Relative humidity in the city is 14% and winds are blowing at a speed of 14 kilometers per hour.

Drizzle likely on Holi

The weather may play spoilsport on the day of the Holi festival as light rainfall or drizzle is expected in the capital area on March 14. There is a possibility of light rainfall on March 13 and March 15 too.

Delhi's AQI

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 231 -- which falls under the "poor" category -- at 6 am on Tuesday. This marked a significant jump from the AQI of 195 recorded at the same time on Monday, as per the board's data.

In view of the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management has activated the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

Wednesday's weather forecast

Delhi is forecasted to experience strong surface winds during the daytime on Wednesday (March 12). The minimum temperature will likely hover around 18 degree Celsius while the maximum may climb up to 33 degree Celsius.