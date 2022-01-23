Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rains, temperature dip; showers likely to continue: IMD

The residents of Delhi experienced a morning chill once again as the national capital continued to receive light rainfall on Sunday (January 23, 2022). The MeT has further predicted that the rains are likely to continue in Delhi-NCR, with the minimum temperature remaining low.

In its forecast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has expected that the minimum temperature is likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal across the western Himalayan region, east-central and east and northeast India.

According to IMD, light drizzle or moderate rainfall is expected across north India. Several areas of Delhi-NCR such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Dadri, Faridabad, and others are expected to witness rains and low temperatures throughout the day.

Delhi continues to receive intermittent, light rainfall; visuals from Janpath pic.twitter.com/1jR1iMnsbk — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

IMD tweeted, "Light intensity rain/drizzle with moderate intensity rain over few places would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Jalesar, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra, Firozabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours."

The IMD also said that dense fog prevailed over isolated pockets over East Uttar Pradesh. The IMD said that western disturbance (WD) lies as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and neighbourhood with a trough aloft roughly along with Long. 65°E to the north of lat 28°N in mid and upper tropospheric levels.

Further, it was also reported that Delhi received the highest amount of rainfall in January since 1995. On Saturday, the national capital received 69.8 mm of rainfall, as per the data from the Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, showed after a rainy Saturday.

According to the official data, since 1950, Delhi had received the highest amount of rainfall in January in 1989 at 79.7 mm, followed by 1995. After this, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

(With ANI inputs)