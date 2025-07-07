Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rainfall, IMD predicts more showers till...

The India Meteorological Department issued a yellow for heavy rains and predicted a “generally cloudy sky” today.

Delhi woke up to a refreshing spell of rain on Monday morning. According to the Meteorological Department, rain is expected to persist throughout the day, accompanied by strong winds. The India Meteorological Department predicted a "generally cloudy sky" and issued a yellow alert for heavy rains today.

This comes shortly after the Delhi-NCR nowcast warning was issued by IMD at 5:00 AM. "Over the next two days, Delhi is likely to experience light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms and lightning, followed by very light to light rain," the Regional Meteorological Center stated. “Light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning likely to occur over Delhi during the next 2 days and very light to light rain thereafter,” the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

On Sunday, dense black clouds were seen, and temperatures dropped slightly. However, despite the overcast skies, it did not rain, and the humid conditions continued to trouble people. The heat index reached 46.9°C. The maximum temperature was recorded at 35°C, which is 1.6°C below the seasonal average. The minimum temperature stood at 28.8°C, 0.9°C above normal. Humidity levels ranged between 69% and 87%.

The meteorological agency predicted "light to moderate rain," indicating the highest temperature would be up to 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below average. Delhi's high and low temperatures on July 7 are predicted to be between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius and 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's weather is "Dangerously Humid," according to Accu Weather, with a humidity level of 92% and a heat index that feels like 39 degrees Celsius. With a 57 percent chance of precipitation today, 2.5 mm of rain is expected in the morning.

Earlier, the Met Department placed weather warnings for 7-8th July. It said, “Axis of Monsoon trough is over Northern India and its active and a upcoming WD trough dipping over the region a large scale massive heavy rains and thunderstorm events is likely to occur in Delhi and NCR, N-NW Rajasthan, Haryana, Parts of Punjab, NW-W Uttar Pradesh and parts of Jammu, Kashmr, Himachal and Uttarakhand tonight into tomorrow.”

It further stated that the trough will only remain over North India for a few days because to this configuration's sufficient instability, moisture from both seas, and moisture at mid-levels from the WD.