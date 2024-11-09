The residents of Delhi and the adjoining NCR region are seeing no relief from pollution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain under the 'very poor' category.

The residents of Delhi and the adjoining NCR region are seeing no relief from pollution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain under the 'very poor' category. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall AQI of the national capital stood at 361.

The AQI of Alipur was recorded at 388, while that of Anand Vihar stood at 394. Similarly, the AQI in Ashok Vihar was recorded at 385, Bawana at 411, Jahangirpuri at 390, Major Dhyanchand Stadium at 391, Narela 392 and Mundka at 380.

Moreover, the Air Quality Index continued to remain in the "very poor" category with in 393 in Nehru Nagar, 403 in Moti Bagh, 388 in Patparganj, 404 in Rohini, 392 in Sonia Vihar, and 400 in both Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur.

A thick layer of smog was seen engulfing many areas of Delhi, posing significant health risks.

According to AQI classifications, a range of 0-50 is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," and 401-500 "severe."

Delhi's temperature at 27.58 °C

The temperature in the natiional capital stands at 27.58 °C on Saturday, i.e., November 9. The minimum and maximum temperature in the city are expected to remain 20.05 °C and 31.73 °C, respectively.

According to the weather forecast, the skies will remain clear.