Noida International Airport, named Jewar Airport, is set to start commercial flight operations on April 17, 2025. On the very first day of operations, the airport will run two cargo, 25 domestic and three international flights. The services will connect 25 Indian cities directly to Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has given its approval for the domestic services while the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has given permission for the three international flights. However, the central government is yet to provide its approval in this regard.

Meanwhile, the airport will start flight trials between November 15 and December 15.

Noida International Airport Ltd. (NIAL) Chief Executive Officer Dr Arunvir Singh has said that initially, approval has been given for 25 domestic flights, but this will increase along with the surge in the number of passengers, Dainik Jagran reported.

Construction of terminal being done at a rapid pace

The construction work of the airport's terminal building is beind done at a fast pace. In December, the developer company Yamuna International Airport Pvt. Ltd. will apply for an aerodrome license to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to experts, the construction of an airport is expected to enhance investments and growth in the region.