The air quality of the national capital remained in the "poor" category on Sunday, i.e., December 8, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 233, as per the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality of the national capital remained in the "poor" category on Sunday, i.e., December 8, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 233, as per the data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This comes after a brief respite for three days, after which the air quality of Delhi has again dipped to the "poor" category. The primary pollutants were recorded PM 2.5 and PM 10.

Earlier on Saturday, the AQI of the city was recorded at 233 at 4 p.m. against Friday's reading of 197, which fell in the "moderate" category.

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the AQI of Delhi is expected to remain in the "poor" category on Sunday and Monday and is likely to worsen on Tuesday, i.e., December 10.

Notably, an AQI between 0 and 50 is deemed 'good', between 51 and 100 'satisfactory', between 101 and 200 'moderate', between 201 and 300 'poor', between 301 and 400 'very poor', and above 400 'severe'.

SC allows relaxation of GRAP IV restrictions

In view of the improving air quality, the Supreme Court allowed relaxation of GRAP IV restrictions in the city. However, GRAP I and II will continue to remain in effect across Delhi-NCR till further notice.