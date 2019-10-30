Delhi-NCR Smog: Ghaziabad CMO issues advisory of Dos and Don'ts

As the air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas continues to dip, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Ghaziabad has issued an advisory on Wednesday of Dos and Don'ts for safety from the smog. The official informed of several precautionary measures to protect oneself from the smog cover in the city.

According to the advisory, residents need to take utmost care as the particles of pollutants present in the smog are mixed in the bloodstream through the respiratory system. The CMO warned that the smog is likely to have adverse effects on the skin, hair, eyes, throat, and the skin.

Dos and Donts for safety from smog according to the advisory

DOs

Avoid going for morning and evening walks or go a little late if required. Only go for the walk after dew as it absorbs a layer of pollutants. Use a mask or a handkerchief/clean cloth to prevents inhaling the pollutants. If possible do your exercise/workout indoors. If you have to go outside, cover your face with a clean cloth. If there's dust blowing around you, sprinkle water over it. Keep air-purifying plants such as money plant and basil in your home and workplace. Wash your eyes with cold water whenever you come from outside. School kids are advised to wash their eyes with clean water when they come back from school. People with asthma and other respiratory diseases should avoid going out. Educational institutes are advised to pay special attention to this. If a child complains of eye or skin irritation, the teachers should immediately give first aid and inform the child's parents. Apart from this, eating healthy foods and drinking plenty of water is advised.

DON'Ts

Do not burn garbage around your home and stop others from doing it. As far as possible, avoid going to places with smog in the morning. Senior citizens, school children and pregnant women should avoid going out of the house in the morning and avoid going to dusty places At construction sites, do not leave construction material like sand and cement open. Do not smoke in public places and stop others from doing it. School management should especially keep in mind that not to organise any outdoor activities during smog.

Delhi was left reeling under 'very poor' pollution levels after Diwali celebrations which saw people bursting crackers to mark the occasion. Though the quality of air was better than the last three years, the condition has come down to its worst phase due to stubble burning.

As of 9 PM on Wednesday, the Air Quality Index at Ghaziabad's Vasundhara is 467, which falls under the 'severe' category.