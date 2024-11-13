The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital remained in 'very poor' category for the 15th consecutive day on Wednesday, i.e., November 13.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital remained in 'very poor' category for the 15th consecutive day on Wednesday, i.e., November 13. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI in Delhi's Anand Vihar stood at 393, as of 5 a.m. today.

Pertinent to note that the worsening air quality poses serious health risks; especially for children, elderly, and people with pre-existing respiratory conditions. It is recommended to stay indoors as much as possible.

Earlier on Tuesday, i.e., November 12, Delhi's air quality remained "very poor" for a 14th consecutive day, with an AQI reading of 334, PTI reported. Notably, the AQI has been in 'very poor' category since October 30, a day before Diwali.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is deemed "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".

Delhi's temperature today

The overall temperature of Delhi stands at 28.58 degree celsius and today's weather forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.05 degrees celsius and 31.19 degrees celsius in the city, respectively.

The nighttime temperature in Delhi ranges between 16 degrees celsius and 18 degrees Celsius - an evident contrast to previous year when the mercury drop to between 10 degrees celsius and 15 degrees celsius by this time.

An India Meteorological Department (IMD) official informed PTI that the weather trends indicate that temperature may start dropping from November 17.

"Each year, a specific pattern of seasonal winds and temperature drops lead to the onset of winter. But this year, those conditions have not aligned yet. The northern wind flow and western disturbances, which typically bring colder air, have not fully set in. However, we expect this trend to shift around November 17, after which temperatures are likely to start falling," he said.