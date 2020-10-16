Delhi-NCR residents forced to inhale poison as AQI drops to 'very poor'

People in Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are breathing poisonous air and now being 'forced to smoke' as the air quality in the region has reached 'very poor' category.

On Friday morning, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 326 while it was 348 in Noida and 305 in Gurugram. It may also be noted that the AQI in Delhi on Thursday morning was 315.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 is marked as severe/hazardous.

Meanwhile, in view of the upcoming winter season, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has deployed 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR. It has also urged the State Pollution Control Board to deploy teams on the field.

"CPCB will be deploying 50 teams for inspection in Delhi-NCR, starting October 15, 2020. We have asked the State Pollution Control Board to deploy teams on the field for checking compliance to various directions given by us," said the CPCB on Thursday.

While politics has intensified over the air quality in Delhi, with the Kejriwal government blaming stubble burning in Punjab for the poisonous air in the national capital, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 95 per cent of air pollution in the city is due to local factors.

"95 per cent of air pollution in the city is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning. All offenders will be punished. We must also do our bit by minimising the use of personal vehicles," he said.

In a tweet, Javadekar said, "Stubble burning contributes only 4 per cent of pollutants in the environment of Delhi, rest is due to local factors like dust, construction and biomass burning."

He later clarified that the figures of 4% share of stubble burning in AQI in Delhi, pertained to this week, adding that it varies from 4% to 40% during peak stubble burning.

Following the release of data, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Delhi pollution and stubble burning, asking him to stop diverting attention from his failure and protect the environment of the national capital.