With Delhi reporting over 1000 dengue cases, NCR hospitals under pressure amid sudden surge

The sharp rise in dengue cases in Delhi and its adjoining areas is proving a major concern for health authorities as hospitals are already beginning to face a shortage of beds. The gravity of the situation can well be understood by the fact that in some hospitals patients are forced to share beds with other patients.

According to a media report, in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital patients with only severe conditions like bleeding or platelets falling to 30,000 are considered for while allotting beds. The report further states that of the 220 patients admitted to Delhi's Swami Dayanand Hospital, 54 were dengue patients.

Due to this sudden influx of patients, the hospital administration has stopped emergency surgeries to accommodate them. Because of the dengue outbreak, Noida's Kailash Hospital has also converted a conference hall into a makeshift arrangement.

The government hospitals in Delhi like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia, Lok Nayak and private hospitals like Sir Ganga Ram, Apollo and Max hospitals among others say they are constantly increasing the beds for dengue patients.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that there are adequate arrangements for dengue patients in the state-run hospitals and no patient is being turned away. He added that the majority of dengue patients in Delhi hospitals are from outside the city.

Dengue cases in Delhi

Delhi has reported over 1,000 cases of dengue this year, with more than 280 cases registered in the last week.

Of the total dengue cases recorded in Delhi this season, 665 were recorded in the first 23 days of this month.

Dengue cases have been rising in Delhi and its adjoining areas over the last two weeks.

The national capital recorded its first death due to the vector-borne disease on October 18.

This time, the increase in dengue cases in Delhi and NCR is due to heavy and prolonged monsoon rainfall.

As of Wednesday, the number of dengue cases was 363, of which 80% have recovered in Gautam Budh Nagar.