After issuing an orange alert on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has now sounded a red alert for Delhi due to the rising heat wave conditions. The warning is in place for the next three days as temperatures in several parts of the national capital neared 45 degrees Celsius. On Monday, Delhi experienced extremely hot weather for the second time this month, with temperatures touching 45°C in many areas. According to the IMD, Safdarjung recorded 43.4°C, Palam saw 44.3°C, Lodi Road had 43.3°C, Ridge recorded 44.9°C, and Aya Nagar was the hottest at 45.3°C. These figures were 1 to 2 degrees higher than Sunday’s temperatures. The weather department has predicted that the mercury in Delhi will stay around 44-45°C until Thursday. Unfortunately, even the evenings are expected to bring little to no relief from the intense heat. However, the IMD has mentioned that rain and thunderstorms will likely arrive over the weekend, which may bring some relief to the region.

Uttar Pradesh and Other Northern States Also Suffer

Similar conditions were reported in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, where a severe heatwave swept across 19 districts on Monday. Cities like Kanpur, Agra, and Jhansi recorded nearly 46°C during the day, while the minimum temperature hovered around 29.4°C. Humidity is also increasing in both Delhi and UP, making the weather feel even more uncomfortable.

According to the IMD, temperatures in UP were 2.3°C higher than usual on Monday. The temperature rise is being caused by hot south-westerly winds coming in from dry and sandy regions. These winds are making the plains even hotter, and temperatures are expected to rise further in the next two days, both during the day and at night.

IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava, speaking to ANI, warned that Delhi could see temperatures above 45°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, confirming that heatwave conditions will continue in the capital.

In West Rajasthan, the situation is also serious, with the IMD issuing a red alert for a severe heatwave in the region.

Meanwhile, in Jammu, the heatwave has entered its third day, with temperatures staying well above 40°C. On Sunday, Samba recorded 43.9°C and Jammu city recorded 42.7°C, adding to the widespread discomfort across North India.

As people struggle with the scorching heat, authorities are advising everyone to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, and avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun.