No respite to Delhiites from pollution as air quality remains 'severe'

A moderate fog has been observed in isolated pockets over the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi remains in 'severe' category on Friday, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The air quality in the national capital remained in the severe category for the fourth consecutive day as calm winds and low ventilation halted the dispersion of accumulated pollutants.

The particulate matter (PM2.5) stands at 420 in the morning around 9:10 am, said SAFAR. The moderate fog has been observed in isolated pockets over the national capital, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), which comes under the aegis of the Ministry of Earth Sciences said the calm wind, cold conditions and low ventilation has halted the dispersion of the accumulated pollutants.

Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, West Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rayalaseema have witnessed moderate fog in isolated pockets, said IMD.

The dense fog caused low visibility in Punjab's Amritsar around 5:30 am as per the meteorological department.

Following the ongoing COVID-19 conditions, health experts have urged people to take extra precautions as respiratory diseases tend to worsen with a dip in temperature and rise in pollution level.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

SAFAR has issued a stringent warning, asking everyone to avoid physical activity outdoors and consult a doctor if they experience unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue and wear masks known as N-95 or P-100 respirators.

