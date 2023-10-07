Delhi NCR air quality likely to enter 'poor' category soon, temperature to drop drastically next week

The PM 2.5 is forecast to reach 186 and the PM 10 is anticipated to reach 177 on Sunday, both in the moderate range, according to SAFAR. The SAFAR went on to say that PM 2.5 is anticipated to reach 239 and PM 10 can reach 205, both in the poor category, after two days.

According to statistics from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the national capital's air quality would deteriorate to a dangerous level within two days. On Saturday, however, the city's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 164, which is classified as being in the "moderate category".

According to the CPCB, on the evening of Saturday, Anand Vihar had an AQI of 265 in the poor category, Alipur had a 235 (poor category), and Bawana had a 305 (very poor category) reading. By Saturday night, it was noted that the AQI at IGI Airport had deteriorated to a poor level (211).

However, the AQI at Lodhi Road was 136, which is in the moderate range. The ITO also noted an AQI of 189 in the moderate group, and an AQI of 179 in the moderate level at Sirifort. In anticipation of a probable increase in environmental pollution during the winter season, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai declared on October 1 that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would be implemented in the capital commencing on Saturday (today).

The four-stage GRAP is an essential part of Delhi's winter initiative. The Winter Action Plan is being developed by the Delhi government to lessen pollution throughout the winter. Once the Air Quality Index (AQI) falls into the "poor" category, steps from the GRAP will be followed.

Few days ago, IMD anticipates a light morning mist during the coming days, with a possible minimum temperature dip starting after a week. The forecast calls for temperatures to vary from a high of 36 degrees Celsius to a low of 21 degrees Celsius, Times Now reported.

