On Monday morning, Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 334, Ashok Vihar at 312, Bawana at 322, Chandni Chowk at 244, Dwarka at 297, IGI Airport at 260, Jahangirpuri at 323, Mundka at 340, Narela at 311, Patparganj at 287, Rohini at 312 and Wazirpur at 328 according to CPCB.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to relax Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV measures to curb air pollution in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stood at 338 (Very Poor) on Monday, as per CPCB's 3 PM data. Due to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the top court ordered that schools be closed until Wednesday.

“Our suggestion is to see the AQI label for the next two days.. bring the data the day after tomorrow, then we will see what the trend is in the last two days and then take a decision on the matter related to the opening of educational institutions,” the Supreme Court said.

The Air Quality Index(AQI) on Monday morning was reported to be 340, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The Supreme Court will decide to ease Graded Response Action Plan-4 (GRAP-4) restrictions in the national capital today, depending on the report the top court’s Court Commissioners submit following their field visits to Delhi’s border entry points.

Last week, GRAP-4 was imposed in Delhi after the air quality index (AQI) plunged into the city's ‘severe plus’ category. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions were closed after the restrictions. As air quality has improved over the past few days, it is unlikely that the authorities will extend the suspension of physical classes in all educational institutions., however, the decision will depend on pollution levels.

For those unaware, AQI between 0 and 50 as 'good', between 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', between 101 and 200 as 'moderate', between 201 and 300 as 'poor', between 301 and 400 as 'very poor', and over 400 as 'severe'.