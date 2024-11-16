DELHI

Delhi-NCR air pollution in 'severe' category for third straight day, AQI crosses 436 in Anand Vihar

Stringent anti-pollution measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force on Friday, following an order from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) announced that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in New Delhi reached 409 on Friday, marking the third day in a row that the city's air quality was bad. Smog continued to engulf the city, impairing sight and interfering with flight and traffic operations.





