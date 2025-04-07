"Delhi can see heatwave conditions in the next three days. A western disturbance will influence the Himalayan region from tomorrow night, and its effects will be seen in the Himalayas...Temperatures in the Himalayas will start to fall after tomorrow night," Dr. Naresh Kumar, an IMD scientist, said.

National capital Delhi on Monday recorded its highest temperature of the season as mercury touched 40.2 degree Celsius in Safdarjung area -- 5.1 degree above normal.

The city has already begun experiencing a heatwave, which is expected to intensify in the coming days.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degree Celsius and at least 4.5 degrees above normal.

Heatwave conditions for next 3 days

"Delhi can see heatwave conditions in the next three days. A western disturbance will influence the Himalayan region from tomorrow night, and its effects will be seen in the Himalayas...Temperatures in the Himalayas will start to fall after tomorrow night and after three days in Punjab and Haryana," Dr. Naresh Kumar, a scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), told the news agency ANI.

Weather over last 24 hours

In the past 24 hours, weather in Delhi and cities falling in the National Capital Region (NCR) has undergone little change, according to the IMD.

The maximum temperature registered in most areas of the capital city has been between 38 and 39 degree Celsius while the minimum has hovered between 19 and 23 degree Celsius.

While minimum temperatures are near normal, the maximum temperatures have been above normal by 2 to 4 degree Celsius in several parts of the Delhi-NCR region, the weather department said.

Weather in other states

Besides Delhi, heatwave conditions are expected to affect several states in central and northern India, including Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and western parts of Uttar Pradesh.