Delhi Municipal Election 2022: SEC imposes fresh curbs, know full guidelines

The Delhi municipal elections are scheduled to be held in April. Amid all this, the Delhi State Election Commission on Tuesday imposed fresh restrictions and set new guidelines for the various political parties. EC has limited the number of star campaigners to 10 for recognised parties and five for unrecognised ones, besides imposing other restrictions.

The curbs are imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. As per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) 2022, candidates will have to abide strictly by these Covid-19 protocols. However, the Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) is yet to announce the schedule for the elections to the three municipal bodies.

Other MCC guidelines include no meetings or processions beyond 8 pm, no roadshow, bike and cycle rallies without prior permission, a limit of 50 people in street corner meetings and only five persons including the candidate to be allowed for door-to-door campaigns.

SEC new set of guidelines

No rallies and public meetings will be allowed between 8 pm and 8 am on any campaign day.

For door-to-door campaigns, maximum of five persons including candidates, excluding security personnel shall be allowed.

Rallies and meetings shall be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration.

Nukkad Sabhas (meeting) will not be allowed on public roads, roundabouts or public streets or corners.

Political parties and candidates advised to conduct their campaign through digital/virtual/media platforms/mobile-based mode.

They are asked to ensure strict compliance of Covid safety norms during physical mode of campaigning.

The convoy of vehicles shall be broken after every five vehicles. No victory procession after the counting shall be allowed.

Interval between two sets of convoys of vehicles should be half an hour instead of a gap of 100 metres.

During permitted period, convoy of vehicles will be allowed only for movement from one point to another point for campaigning.

Maximum number of star campaigners for recognised national/state political parties fixed at 10, for unrecognised it is five.

Request for permission for campaign by star campaigners may be given at least 48 hours before the start of campaign.

Not more than two persons allowed to accompany the winning candidate to receive certificate of election from Returning Officer.

The limit of expenditure per candidate in the Delhi municipal elections is Rs 8 lakh, as per state election commission.