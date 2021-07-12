Delhi monsoon update: Light showers expected in next 24 hours, says IMD

Monsoon has arrived in several states of the country and it is raining heavily, but the national capital Delhi is still waiting for showers. While the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has made many predictions, most of them turned out to be wrong. However, the weathermen have now expressed a strong possibility that in the next 24 hours or tomorrow, the monsoon will reach Delhi and its surrounding areas.

Light rain is expected in the national capital Delhi on Monday. IMD has said that conditions are favorable for the arrival of monsoon in Delhi and its surrounding areas. The weather agency said that the Southwest Monsoon was to make an onset over North India including Delhi by July 10, but it did not happen till Sunday evening. IMD Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said that there are favorable conditions for active monsoon over Delhi as the humidity has increased due to easterly winds and good rains are expected on Monday.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to be 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to be 37 degrees Celsius. With the onset of monsoon, it is expected to advance into parts of neighboring Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, including Delhi.

Also read Flash floods cause havoc after cloudburst in Dharamshala - Watch video

"Conditions are favorable for Southwest Monsoon over Delhi, remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 74 percent," IMD said.

Amid the wait for monsoon, Central Delhi is one of the districts that has received the least amount of rain. The region has received only 8.5 mm of rain since June 1, which is 93 percent less than the normal 125.1 mm. So far, Delhi has received 64 percent less rainfall than the normal monsoon rainfall. This time, the prediction made by the Meteorological Department regarding the arrival of monsoon in Delhi has proved to be wrong.