Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain denied bail in money laundering case

Delhi: Satyendar Jain has been in custody since May 30 in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 18, 2022, 01:37 PM IST

A court in the national capital denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel pronounced the order. She had reserved her order on the bail plea on June 14.

Jain has been in custody since May 30 in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The Delhi Minister was arrested by the ED in connection with an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by it based on a case lodged by the CBI in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through at least four companies allegedly linked to him. He was sent to judicial custody on June 13 on completion of his ED custody.

