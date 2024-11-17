Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot has resigned from the party.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party on Sunday, i.e., November 17.

The AAP minister shared a copy of his resignation on his social media handle on 'X', he wrote, "Let me start with sincerely thanking you for having given me the honour of serving and representing the people of Delhi as an MLA and a minister".

"However, at the same time I also want to share with you that today the Aam Aadmi Party faces grave challenges. Challenges from within, to the very values that brought us together to AAP. Political ambitions have overtaken our commitment towards people, leaving many promises unfulfilled", he added.

In his resignation letter, the minister also highlighted the government's failure to clean the Yamuna river, despite it being a significant poll promise. "Take for example the YAMUNA, which we had promised to transform into a clean river, but never got around to doing it. Now the Yamuna river is perhaps even more polluted than ever ".

Kailash Gahlot futther alleged that "instead of fighting for people's rights, we have been fighting for our political agenda", adding that the "embarrasaing and awkward controversies like SHEESHMAHAL is making everyone doubt that we are still AAM AADMI".

Notably, Gahlot has even resigned from the ministerial post.

Kailash Gahlot was elected to the Sixth Legislative Assembly of Delhi in 2015. He has been a member of AAP and has held several key positions in the Delhi government. At present, he was serving as the Minister of Transport.

Pertinent to note that the AAP minister is also on radar of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the alleged liquor scam.