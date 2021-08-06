Delhi Metro: With Trilokpuri gap plugged, Pink Line becomes longest operational corridor

In a major relief for commuters, the Trilokpuri section of Delhi Metro's Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar corridor or the Pink Line was inaugurated on Friday by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal via video conferencing. The section had proved a bottleneck for DMRC for a long time.

With the inauguration, the 59-km-long Pink Line, which spans 38 stations, has become the longest operational corridor of the Delhi Metro.

The Pink Line of Delhi Metro was started in multiple phases starting in 2018. However, a small portion of the corridor remained disconnected in East Delhi's Trilokpuri area due to multiple issues, including land acquisition. Because of the gap, the corridor had to be operated in two separate segments.

"I want to congratulate the residents of Trilok puri area and of Delhi as one of the highly populated areas of Delhi is now connected with the rest of the city via metro, although the inaugurated route between Trilokpuri Sanjay Lake-Mayur Vihar phase 1 is small but very critical in terms of development of the area and for this wants to congratulate the Delhi metro and other officials concerned with the project for their hard work, " said Kejriwal during the inauguration.

The Chief Minister further thanked the Central government for providing support to the Delhi metro projects and also congratulated the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for completing the project despite covid and many other hurdles.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also congratulated the people of Delhi and DMRC on the occasion.

"This link might look small in the length but it is much bigger from the perspective of providing enhanced connectivity to the people. The missing link is now filled on the Delhi metro longest line between Machlis park and Shiv vihar," he said.

Passenger services commenced at 3 pm on the Trilokpuri section of Delhi Metro's Pink Line. Dhansa Bus Stand extension of Grey line was also scheduled for the inauguration today but got postponed due to some pending work outside the station, informed DMRC.