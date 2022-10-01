Search icon
Delhi Metro: Blue line services to be disrupted on October 2, check timings

Delhi Metro: There will be no direct metro services on the Noida Electronic City-Dwarka line on Sunday, October 2.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 08:04 AM IST

Delhi Metro (file photo)

The services on Delhi Metro's Blue Line, from the Noida Electronic City to Dwarka, will be disrupted on Sunday, October 2, as maintenance works will be carried out, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday. It said there will be no direct metro services on the Noida Electronic City-Dwarka line till 2 pm.

  • To undertake scheduled track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham on Blue Line, train services will be regulated on the morning of October 2. 
  • DMRC said that train services from Noida Electronic City to Dwarka/Dwarka Sector-21 will be operated in two loops -- regular services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Yamuna Bank in one loop and from Yamuna Bank to Noida Electronic City in another loop.
  • Passengers heading from one end to another end of this line will be required to change trains at Yamuna Bank.
  • Train services from Dwarka Sec-21 to Vaishali will remain available as per routine Sunday time, the DMRC said.

