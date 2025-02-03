Delhi Metro will start services at THIS time on February 5 (election day) and February 8 (results day), with trains running every 30 minutes until 6 AM.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that metro services will start early at 4 AM on all lines on February 5, the day of the Delhi elections, and on February 8, when the poll results will be declared. This step has been taken to ensure smooth transportation for voters, election officials, and others involved in the polling process.

From 4 AM to 6 AM, trains will operate at an interval of 30 minutes across all metro lines. After 6 AM, the metro will resume its regular schedule, providing normal services for the rest of the day. The early start is aimed at helping people reach polling stations conveniently and ensuring the smooth functioning of election-related activities.

The Delhi Metro plays a crucial role in the city's daily transport, and this decision is expected to benefit thousands of commuters. DMRC has urged passengers to plan their travel accordingly and use metro services for a hassle-free commute on these important days.