BRICS Summit: Delhi Metro timing changed for September 13, all you need to know

Delhi Metro services will begin two hours earlier than usual on Sunday to help students reach examination centres and ease travel during BRICS Summit-related traffic restrictions.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced an early start for metro services on Sunday, September 13, as the national capital prepares for traffic restrictions during the BRICS Summit.

Metro trains will begin running at 6 am on all corridors, instead of the usual Sunday schedule. Normally, services on the Pink, Magenta and Grey lines start at 7 am on Sundays.

The decision has been taken mainly to help students appearing for examinations and other commuters reach their destinations on time.

“To facilitate the smooth and timely movement of students appearing for examinations and the general public amid traffic restrictions due to the BRICS Summit, Metro train services will commence at 06:00 AM on all lines on Sunday, 13th September 2026. Students and passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” the DMRC said in a post on X.

Advisory for UPSC, NDA and CDS candidates

Students appearing for UPSC, NDA, CDS and other examinations have been advised to check their examination centres and travel routes in advance. They have also been asked to carry their admit cards and identification documents and leave for their centres well before the reporting time.

The DMRC said the early start would help candidates and other passengers travel smoothly despite restrictions being imposed in parts of Delhi.

Some metro restrictions possible

While metro services will continue to operate, passengers may face temporary restrictions at certain stations or at specific entry and exit gates if required for security reasons.

The DMRC has advised passengers to plan their journeys keeping the security arrangements and traffic restrictions in mind.

Buses, autos and cabs to continue operating

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and other city buses will continue to run during the summit. However, buses travelling through affected areas may be diverted, shortened or regulated depending on the situation.

Autos, taxis and app-based cab services will also remain operational. However, their entry into controlled or restricted zones could be affected. Pick-up and drop-off arrangements may also change in some areas.

Delhi under tight security for BRICS Summit

Delhi is under heavy security as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam over the weekend.

Around 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 500 CCTV cameras have been deployed across the national capital as part of the security arrangements.

The two-day summit begins on Saturday, with several foreign dignitaries expected to attend.

Traffic police issue clarification

The Delhi Traffic Police has clarified that there will be no complete shutdown of the city during the summit. However, commuters should be prepared for temporary stoppages, diversions and restrictions on roads being used by VVIP convoys.

Police said traffic will continue to move normally wherever security arrangements allow. During the movement of foreign dignitaries, vehicles may be stopped temporarily and released in phases depending on the security situation and conditions on the ground.

The authorities said extensive security arrangements have been made to protect visiting dignitaries while keeping inconvenience to the public to a minimum.