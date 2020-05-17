Delhi Metro to remain suspended till May 31 due to lockdown

After the Centre announced the third extension of the nationwide lockdown that continued the suspension of metro rail services, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday announced that its services will remain closed till May 31, 2020.

"In light of the extension of the lockdown, Metro services will remain closed for commuters till May 31. Our helpline services 155370 shall also not be available. You may reach us at helpline@dmrc.org." DMRC tweeted.

The metro service in the national capital has been in suspension since March 22, when the lockdown was announced.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had announced that metro services will not be started during the lockdown while existing regulations will apply to the Railways.

Last week, DMRC had said that it has started preparations for the resumption of train services and protocol for social distancing is being worked upon although the date of opening is not been finalised.

It said that it is working out the detailed cleaning and maintenance procedures before the service is resumed.

"The date of the opening of the Delhi Metro has still not been finalised and will be notified to the public in due course. All systems of the metro including the signalling, electrical, rolling stock, tracks etc will have to be tested in detail before services are ultimately started to ensure full safety for our commuters," DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal had said in a statement.

Cold water high-pressure jet, battery-operated walk-behind automatic scrubber dryer, automated vacuum cleaner, steam cleaner, automatic escalator cleaners are being used extensively for cleaning purpose, the corporation had said.