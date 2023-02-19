Delhi Metro to launch virtual shopping app: From smart card recharge to cab, bike booking, check features (file photo)

Delhi Metro is considered as the lifeline of the national capital as it carries lakhs of commuters every day. It provides better connectivity across Delhi-NCR and has made travelling easy.

Now, there's a piece of good news for Delhi Metro commuters. DMRC will soon launch India’s first virtual shopping app which will enable them to buy a range of products and book services while travelling in a metro. Not just that, commuters will be able to collect their orders at the destination stations.

Delhi Metro to launch 'Momentum 2.0'

Delhi Metro will launch ‘Momentum 2.0’ which is a specially designed application. It will provide its users instant and direct access to custom made services such as last-mile connectivity options, a wide array of e-shopping choices, and digital lockers for quick and safe deliveries.

The App will also include additional features such as instant recharge of Delhi Metro’s Smart Cards and smart payment options for other utility services. The app will also offer last-mile connectivity options, virtual stores for shopping, and digital lockers at metro stations.

Last-mile connectivity

The app will provide features such as booking bikes, e-rickshaws, cabs and the timetable of feeder buses, DTC buses, and cluster bus routes from Delhi Metro’s stations.

Shopping at virtual stores

The app includes features for e-shopping options with a wide array of goods to choose from. This innovative Brick & Click Store experience will provide the users a convenience of shopping for groceries and other essential items at the metro stations.

Selected brands will display their products and services in the app through extended reality tools, and travellers can simply use a QR code mechanism to shop for the goods of their choice as they wait for their train to arrive.

Digital lockers for the smart shopper

DMRC is in the process of installing Digital Lockers named ‘Smart Boxes’ at select stations, where goods ordered through e-shopping on this app can be deposited safely, and can be collected by the respective buyers once they arrive at their destination station.

These smart boxes will offer secure, tech-enabled management of parcels, security items, and products. These user-friendly lockers will work for the fastest delivery and retrieval cycles in association with e-commerce players. In addition, passengers can also use the smart boxes on payment basis.

The app will also facilitate smart payments. By setting up automatic instructions, recurring payments such as insurance, electricity, gas payments or FASTag recharge can be made easily.

The App will provide detailed information of facilities available at metro stations such as location and condition of gates, lifts, escalators, platforms, train timing, occupancy of coaches, and space availability.

Users can get real-time information on the arrival time of trains, subject to operational feasibility, location of platforms and exit gates.

This will help the commuters book bikes/cabs before stepping out of the Metro and have the vehicle ready on arrival at the destination station. The app will also offer information on shops, outlets, kiosks, and ATMs available at the stations.