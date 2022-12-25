Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi Metro: Magenta Line services resumed between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations

Delhi Metro: Earlier, the services between these stations were stopped due to security reason.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

Delhi Metro: Magenta Line services resumed between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations
Delhi Metro: Magenta Line services resumed between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations (file photo)

Delhi Metro Update: Services are now available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden metro stations on the Magenta Line after a brief halt for about an hour. Earlier, the services between these stations were stopped due to a security reason, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said.

"Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines," it tweeted around 2:50 pm.

READ | Madhya Pradesh: Man mercilessly beats girlfriend after she asks him to marry her, video surfaces

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Celebrate New Year's Eve in India: Discover best places to visit for festive and memorable experience
Besharam Rang: Pathaan song showcases sizzling hot Deepika Padukone's crackling chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 554 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 25
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.