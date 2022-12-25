Delhi Metro: Magenta Line services resumed between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden stations (file photo)

Delhi Metro Update: Services are now available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Botanical Garden metro stations on the Magenta Line after a brief halt for about an hour. Earlier, the services between these stations were stopped due to a security reason, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said.

"Magenta Line Update Services are not available between Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden due to security reason. Normal services on all other lines," it tweeted around 2:50 pm.

