Delhi metro services disrupted after mild tremors in capital; passengers left stranded

After mild tremors were in the national capital on Monday morning, at around 6,43 am, the Delhi Metro services were halted briefly at several stations. Many passengers were left stranded after services were disrupted, which resulted in long queues at various metro stations.

“Mild tremors were confirmed around 6.42 am (today). As a standard procedure, trains were run on cautionary speed and stationed at next platform. The services are now running normally,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

Passengers were seen in multiple queues outside Badarpur Border metro station while a huge rush of commuters was also witnessed at the Nirman Vihar metro station of the national capital.

“We are in the queue for more than 1 hour now. It is being said that trains are running late due to some technical glitch,” said a commuter at the Anand Vihar metro station, where metro gates remained close for sometime after tremors, news agency ANI quoted.

The disruption in Delhi metro services comes after the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed metro in the national capital to run at 100 percent capacity as COVID-19 cases have declined in the city and 16 additional entry gates of metro stations were made operational from Monday.

The stations that will have an additional operational gate are – Uttam Nagar East, Janakpuri West, Dwarka Mor, Karol Bagh, Vaishali, Noida Sector 18, Noida City Centre, Azadpur, GTB Nagar, Govind Puri, Green Park, and MG Road. Meanwhile, additional gates at Model Town, Kashmere Gate, and Central Secretariat stations will be open only for entry.

Earlier, metros in Delhi were operating at a 50 percent capacity. However, the DMRC has said that standing travel inside the Metro is still prohibited.

The DMRC has already been facilitating passenger entry at its stations through 260 gates, a statement by the authority said.