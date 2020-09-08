Delhi Metro reopening: Services on Blue, Pink lines to resume tomorrow

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will resume its services on the Blue and Pink lines from September 9 (Wednesday), more than five months after the services were shut due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The services will be available on both of these lines from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm along with Yellow/Rapid Lines which are already operational since Monday.

As part of the stage-I of graded resumption of metro services, the Delhi Metro will resume operations after 171 days on its Blue Line i.e, Line-3/4 from Dwarka Sec -21 to Electronic City/Vaishali (65.35 km/58 stations) and Pink Line i.e, Line-7 from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar (57.58 km & 38 stations).

The re-opening of these two lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange metro stations as follows: 1)Rajouri Garden (Blue Line & Pink Line); 2. INA Delhi Haat (Yellow & Pink Line); 3. Mayur Vihar Phase-I (Blue Line & Pink Line); 4. Karkarduma (Blue Line & Pink Line); 5. Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line & Yellow Line); 6. Yamuna Bank (Blue Line 3 & 4); 7. Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line & Pink Line); 8. Azadpur (Pink Line & Yellow Line) and 9. Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro). In addition to above lines, three more lines- Red (Line-1 from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda Ghaziabad); Green (Line-5 from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh Bahadurgarh) and Violet (Line-6 from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh Ballabhgarh) will resume services from September 10 with the same schedule of 4 hours of passenger service each in the morning and evening under Stage-I plan of resumption of metro services.

On September 11, the Magenta Line (Janakpuri to Botanical) and Grey Line (Dwarka to Najafgarh) will be resumed from 7 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm. On September 12, on the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 will also be operational. The services will be available throughout the day from 6 am to 11 pm on all lines from September 12.