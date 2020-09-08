Headlines

Delhi Metro reopening: Services on Blue, Pink lines to resume today

Under the government's Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the services on Delhi Metro Blue and Pink lines will be available from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm along with Yellow/Rapid Lines which are already operational since Monday.

DNA Web Team

Sep 09, 2020

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will resume its services on the Blue and Pink lines from September 9 (Wednesday), more than five months after the services were shut due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The services will be available on both of these lines from 7 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 8 pm along with Yellow/Rapid Lines which are already operational since Monday.

As part of the stage-I of graded resumption of metro services, the Delhi Metro will resume operations after 171 days on its Blue Line i.e, Line-3/4 from Dwarka Sec -21 to Electronic City/Vaishali (65.35 km/58 stations) and Pink Line i.e, Line-7 from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar (57.58 km & 38 stations). 

The re-opening of these two lines will ensure availability of nine of the existing 28 interchange metro stations as follows: 1)Rajouri Garden (Blue Line & Pink Line); 2. INA Delhi Haat (Yellow & Pink Line); 3. Mayur Vihar Phase-I (Blue Line & Pink Line); 4. Karkarduma (Blue Line & Pink Line); 5. Rajiv Chowk (Blue Line & Yellow Line); 6. Yamuna Bank (Blue Line 3 & 4); 7. Anand Vihar ISBT (Blue Line & Pink Line); 8. Azadpur (Pink Line & Yellow Line) and 9. Sikanderpur (Yellow Line & Rapid Metro).
 
In addition to above lines, three more lines- Red (Line-1 from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda Ghaziabad); Green (Line-5 from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hosihar Singh Bahadurgarh) and Violet (Line-6  from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh Ballabhgarh) will resume services from September 10 with the same schedule of 4 hours of passenger service each in the morning and evening under Stage-I plan of resumption of metro services.

On September 11, the Magenta Line (Janakpuri to Botanical) and Grey Line (Dwarka to Najafgarh) will be resumed from 7 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm. On September 12, on the Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 will also be operational. The services will be available throughout the day from 6 am to 11 pm on all lines from September 12.

 

