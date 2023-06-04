Delhi Metro Phase 4: DMRC completes 4 km viaduct on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor, to connect these stations (file photo)

Delhi Metro news: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has shared a big update on the upcoming Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg corridor of Phase 4 of Delhi Metro. It has successfully completed the structural work of four kilometres of viaduct starting from Majlis Park to Mukarba Chowk. It has also shared pictures of the viaduct on its social media handle.

The Viaduct will connect the Majlis Park and Bhalaswa Metro stations on the upcoming Janakpuri West - RK Ashram Marg corridor, wherein work is in full swing. The construction work of this corridor shall be completed by March 2026. The work on this corridor had started amidst the Covid crisis and had to face intermittent delays due to the pandemic.

"This particular completed stretch of elevated viaduct is now being offered to the system contractors for track laying and traction work involving the erection of Over Head Electrification (OHE) masts etc," it said in a statement. DMRC completed 2.2 kilometers of underground tunnels (for up and down movement) between Janakpuri West and Krishna Park Extension on this corridor last year.

The structural work for the viaduct shall also be completed till Haiderpur Badli soon, as just a crossing over a railway track is left there, DMRC added. As part of its Phase 4 expansion, DMRC is currently engaged in the construction of 65 kilometres of new lines across three different corridors. Out of these 28 kilometres will be underground and the rest shall be elevated. 11 new interchange stations shall also come up as part of this new expansion.

June 2, another tunnel boring machine was lowered for tunnelling work between Derawal Nagar to Pulbangash. This TBM drive will achieve depth upto 25.9 metres near the Najafgarh drain and will be 5800 metres in dia. The movement of the TBMs are being monitored round the clock digitally by DMRC since there are a lot of old buildings above.